''Traitor' jibe: HC issues notice to police, Sena MLA on Kamra's plea against FIR

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging an FIR lodged against him for allegedly passing a "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak said it would hear Kamra's petition on April 16.

The Khar police in Mumbai had registered the FIR against Kamra on a complaint by Patel.

"Issue notice to the respondents (police and Patel). They shall take instructions and respond to the plea," the HC said.

Kamra's counsel Navroz Seervai informed the bench that the Madras High Court on Monday extended till April 17 the earlier interim transit anticipatory bail granted to the comedian.

The petitioner has offered in writing thrice to the police to allow him to appear for questioning via video conference in light of the dangers and threat to his life, Seervai said.

"It seems that the police authorities are not so keen on recording his statement but more on bringing him here physically," the senior counsel submitted.

Kamra is presently in Tamil Nadu where he has been residing since 2021, as per his plea.

"This is not a case of murder. It is an FIR that has stemmed from a stand-up comedy show. He (Kamra) is ready to cooperate with the probe but through video conference," Seervai said.

The bench said it would consider all issues on April 16.