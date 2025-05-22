Trespassings on Salman Khan’s building in Mumbai: Woman even knocked on his door, say cops

Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and a woman for allegedly separately trespassing on actor Salman Khan’s building in Mumbai's Bandra area over the past two days, an official said on Thursday.

The woman even managed to knock on the door of the Bollywood actor’s flat at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, the official said.

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incidents that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, said the official from Bandra police station.

Khan, who has received several threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been provided ‘Y-plus’ security cover by the Mumbai police.

The official said a man, identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23), on Tuesday allegedly entered Galaxy Apartments.

Singh was first seen roaming around Khan’s house in the morning. A policeman deployed there for the actor’s security asked him to leave. In a fit of rage, Singh, who hails from Chhattisgarh, smashed his mobile phone on the ground, the official said.

“That evening, Singh walked into Galaxy Apartments, hiding behind a car entering the building. However, he was caught by the security. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police,” the official said.

During interrogation, Singh told the police he wanted to meet the actor. Singh claimed that he tried to sneak in as the police were not allowing him to enter the building, the official said.

In another such incident, one Isha Chabria, a resident of Khar near Bandra, entered the building in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming she had been invited by the actor.

“She managed to reach the actor's flat and even knocked on his door. When Khan’s staff made an inquiry, they learnt that she had not been invited by anyone. They then handed her over to the police,” the official said.

Both Singh and Chabria (36) have been arrested, the official said, adding that cases have been registered against them, including the charge of house trespassing, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI ZA NR