Trevor Noah finishes India tour, promises to return to Bengaluru with 'best show ever'

New Delhi: Popular comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday concluded his India trip that saw him perform at stand-up shows in Delhi and Mumbai, while his gigs in Bengaluru were cancelled due to "technical issues".

Taking to microblogging site X, the South African comedian shared photos of his trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

India 🇮🇳

What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me. Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made… pic.twitter.com/JoNg2uOUn9 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 4, 2023

"India. What an experience it was coming and performing in your country for the first time. Thank you for sharing your rich history, your delicious cuisine and your fantastic arguments with me.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to the shows in Delhi and Mumbai because you made it truly unforgettable. Bangalore, our story isn’t done, I’ll be back and next time we'll make sure it’s the best show ever," Noah, 39, wrote in the caption.

As part of his 'Off The Record Tour', the comedian delivered three performances in Delhi from September 22 to 24.

His following gig in Bengaluru on September 27 was called off minutes after he took the stage over complaints of "bad sound" from the audience members. He had also decided to cancel his next show in Bengaluru, which was scheduled for September 28.

At the time, Noah had apologised to the people of Bengaluru for the inconvenience.

"Dear Bengaluru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we've been forced to cancel both shows. We tried everything but because the audience can't hear the comedians on stage there's literally no way to do a show," the Emmy Award-winning comedian had said in a post on X.

The former "Daily Show" host had also assured all ticket holders that they will receive a "full refund". The tickets were priced, beginning from Rs 2000.

Noah's last two performances were in Mumbai on September 30 and October 1.