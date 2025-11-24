Tribute to Dharmendra: Film industry has lost its shining star from golden age, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that Dharmendra’s passing is the loss of a shining star from the golden era of cinema.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Dharmendra has left an indelible mark on the film industry through his versatile roles, giving a new perspective to the traditional image of a Bollywood hero.

Dharmendra, the star who wrote himself into showbiz legend in a 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from "Satyakam" to "Sholay", died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 89.

Fadnavis stated that from a dreamy, young, spirited hero, Dharmendra played a range of roles that later earned him the sobriquet of the "He-Man" of Bollywood.

His journey in the Indian film industry was very special as he witnessed the transformation of cinema from the black-and-white era to modern filmmaking, Fadnavis said in a statement.

Dharmendra played iconic roles like Veeru in Sholay, while in real life, he treasured friendships.

Fadnavis described the legendary actor as a kindhearted person who connected with the old and new generations and was a source of support and guidance for many. He carried his seniority in the field with the same enthusiasm, he said.

Dharmendra holds the record of giving nine hits in a year, the chief minister added.

Recalling Dharmendra's brief political stint in the BJP, Fadnavis said the actor represented the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency. However, he always gave greater priority to cinema, acting, and experimentation.

He was active in the film industry even in his last days, Fadnavis added.

Deputy CM Shinde said Dharmendra's acting filled his fans with pure joy. He left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Seeta aur Geeta, Dream Girl, The Burning Train, Mera Naam Joker, and Life in a Metro, to name a few.

Shinde said Dharmendra conducted several agricultural experiments at his farmhouse in Lonavala near Pune. His videos on social media, where he would share poetry and updates about his well-being, were always a topic of discussion.

Staying healthy, energetic and playful and sharing that joy with everyone was a special trait of his personality, Shinde said. PTI PR NSK