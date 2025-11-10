Tribute to OG Predator fans: Dhanush on 'Predator: Badlands'

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Actor-director Dhanush posted a sweet review of the Hollywood film "Predator: Badlands", calling it a tribute to the original fans of the franchise.

"A young outcast Predator named Dek is exiled to a dangerous planet to prove his worth by hunting the legendary, unkillable Kalisk. He forms an unlikely alliance with Thia, a synthetic android from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, as they embark on a treacherous journey together to find the ultimate adversary," reads the official logline of the film.

On his X handle, the "Kuberaa" star wrote, "PREDATOR- badlands. WOW.. JUST WOW. A MARVEL.. A great tribute to OG Predator fans." The 2025 film is the ninth installment in the "Predator" franchise, which began in 1987 with the John McTiernan directorial "Predator" and stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in lead roles.

Dhanush was last seen in "Idly Karai" amd he will next be seen in the Bollywood film "Tere Ishk Mein" alongside Kriti Sanon, which will mark his third collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai after "Raanjhana" and "Atrangi Re".

The actor made his Hollywood debut with Anthony and Joe Russo's "The Gray Man" in 2022.