Tributes pour in for 'true genius', tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, English guitarist John McLaughlin, renowned flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia and other personalities from different walks of life paid rich tributes to Zakir Hussain, remembering the percussionist as the 'King' of tabla, a one-of-a-kind musician, and one of the most loved artists around the world.

Hussain, 73, died in a San Francisco hospital early on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi said he is "deeply saddened" by Hussain's passing.

"He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the PM wrote on X.

McLaughlin, Hussain's bandmate of the Grammy-winning group Shakti, posted a picture of himself performing with the tabla maestro on Instagram.

"The King, in whose hands Rhythm became Magic, has left us... RIP my dearest Zakir. We will meet again," he wrote.

Chaurasia, who collaborated with Hussain for a number of musical projects, including 1999's live album "Remembering Shakti", is yet to come to terms with the musician's death.

"I don't want to say anything right now, it's possible that it is false (news). I pray to god that it is a lie. But if it is true then how could this happen at such a young age, what could he do to deserve this? I never saw him drinking or eating anything wrong. He only lived for his tabla, rhythm and melody," the flautist told PTI.

Composer and Shakti member Shankar Mahadevan said Hussain's passing is a "big loss" for him.

"I cannot express it in words, but there never will be a musician of this calibre and the tabla is never going to sound like this," Mahadevan told PTI.

In an X post, American banjo player Bela Fleck said: "Very sad to lose one of the great ones…Zakir…we love you." Fleck, who worked with Hussain on this year's Grammy-winning albums "Pashto" and "As We Speak", also shared a series of pictures with him on social media.

Sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan said he was speechless and heartbroken.

"Ustad Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians the world saw," he wrote on X.

Hussain was "an inspiration and a towering personality" who elevated tabla to global acclaim, said music maestro A R Rahman.

"His loss is immeasurable for all of us. I regret not being able to collaborate with him as much as we did decades ago, though we had planned an album together. You shall be truly missed. May his family and his countless students worldwide find the strength to bear this immense loss," Rahman wrote on X.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam said, "The passing away of Zakir bhai is a huge loss, he was not a retired artist, he was a current and busy artist, he was a sought-after artist, a revered artist. Very sad." Sarangi exponent Kamal Sabri called Hussain's death a "great loss" to all forms of music, be it Indian classical or global.

"He was an amazing musician who represented Indian music on the global stage for a long time," he told PTI.

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra said he had the "privilege and honour" to dress Hussain for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in February, where the tabla player became the first musician from India to receive three honours.

"I will cherish those memories for life... love and respect," Malhotra wrote on Instagram.

Besides being regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, Hussain also starred in films such as Merchant Ivory production "Heat and Dust", "The Perfect Murder" and "Saaz", opposite Shabana Azmi.

Veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who penned the lyrics of the 1997 film "Saaz", said world music missed a beat forever the day Hussain died.

"A great musician a great man a great friend Zakir saheb has left us. We tend to use this word rather casually and carelessly but here is some one who in its real meaning can be called a musical GENIUS (sic)" Akhtar posted on X.

Classical vocalist Wasifuddin Dagar remembered the tabla virtuoso as a source of inspiration.

"It's an irreparable loss... He was the most famous Indian musician world over," Dagar told PTI.

In an X post, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar called Hussain "a treasure for our country's musical heritage." "Maestro forever," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories.

Kamal Haasan shared a picture of himself with Hussain playing the tabla on social media.

"Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you," the veteran Tamil actor posted on X.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal credited Hussain for transforming the tabla to "a language of emotions, soul and beauty".

Musician Karsh Kale, known primarily for his experimental tabla playing within electronic music contexts, shared an image of a black square on social media set to the instrumental music piece called 'Zakir' by Hussain. The caption read: "No words." "There are so many gharanas in Hindustani Classical music but I think Zakir Hussain sahab was one man who transcends gharana," US-based vocalist Anuradha Palakurthi told PTI.

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini said Hussain brought "name and fame" to his land of birth with his exemplary skill with the tabla.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar said Hussain's music knew no boundaries and his loss is deeply felt by music lovers worldwide.

"The curtains have fallen, but the beats will continue to echo in our hearts forever. If his hands delivered the rhythms, his smiling face and humble persona conveyed a melody - always respectful to everyone around him, putting them at ease. Rest in peace, Ustad Zakir Hussain ji. We were fortunate to witness your magic," Tendulkar wrote.

On Sunday evening, unconfirmed reports of Hussain's death started doing rounds on social media with many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam Kher falling prey to speculation.