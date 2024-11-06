Tributes pour in from across Bihar for folk singer Sharda Sinha

Patna, Nov 5 (PTI) Condolence messages poured in from across Bihar following the death of popular folk singer Sharda Sinha, who was fondly called 'Bihar Kokila' by millions of her admirers.

Sinha died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.

She was 72.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in his condolence message, wrote on X, "The news of the demise of Bihar's famous folk singer Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha ji is extremely sad. Apart from Hindi, she gave a distinct identity to Maithili, Bhojpuri, Bajjika and Magahi music with her melodious voice. She also sang many songs in Hindi films." "The Chhath songs sung by her gained a lot of fame. The demise of Bihar Kokila has caused an irreparable loss in the field of culture, especially music. Deep condolences to her family and fans. May God give her a place in his feet. Om Shanti," he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the demise of the Padma Shri as well as Padma Bhushan recipient was heart-breaking.

"She was an icon... her demise has created a void, which will remain forever for all of us. I pray that the almighty gives her family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May her soul rest in peace," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, in his condolence message, said, "The demise of Bihar's 'Swar Kokila' Sharda Sinha ji is an irreparable loss for the folk culture and heritage of Bihar. The great festival of Chhath seems incomplete without the songs sung by them." "Entire Bihar stands with her family in this hour of grief. We pray to God to give place to the virtuous soul in his feet and give strength to his family and relatives to bear the grief," he added.

Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, in his condolence message said that Sinha will forever live in people's hearts.

"My condolences to her fans... her beautiful voice will live forever. Her songs made people from Bihar feel connected to their roots and culture. She was synonymous with Chhath," he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, in his condolence message on X, said, "Praying to God to grant the departed soul a place in his feet and provide strength and patience to the well-wishers and her family in this hour of grief. Her sweet voice will live forever. My humble tributes to her." Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Sinha's death was end of an era.

"It is a coincidence that during Chhath Puja, the Chhath songs sung by her are being heard in every street and intersection, at such a time she breathed her last. May Chhathi Maiya grant her a place in her feet and give strength to her family and fans to bear this sorrow," he added. PTI PKD ACD