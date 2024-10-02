Triptii Dimri's spokesperson denies claims actor skipped Jaipur event

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) A spokesperson for actor Triptii Dimri on Wednesday said she "fully honoured her professional obligations" related to promoting her upcoming film "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" after she was accused of skipping an event in Jaipur by the organisers.

In several videos circulating on social media, a group of women from a prominent women's organisation alleged that they had paid the "Bad Newz" star Rs 5.5 lakh to attend the event but the actor kept them waiting and didn't turn up eventually.

One of the videos showed a woman apparently defacing Dimri's poster at the event.

In response, Dimri's team issued a statement and said the actor wasn't scheduled to participate in any events beyond her promotional duties and didn't accept any payment.

"During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film," read the statement.

"Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities," it added.

Dimri will next be seen in "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", also starring Rajkummar Rao. The movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 11.

Besides "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", the actor will feature in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. It will hit the screens on November 1.