Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”

Mumbai: Actor Triptii Dimri, best known for “Animal”, “Qala”, has boarded the cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The upcoming horror comedy, is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, and is directed by Anees Bazmee.

In a social media post, the production house, T-Series shared the news regarding the casting of Dimri on their official Instagram account.

“Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #BhushanKumar #Diwali2024,” the post read.

Aaryan too shared the post on his Instagram account, while Dimri re-shared the post on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji.

Directed by Bazmee, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022 amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. The film also featured Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The second part was a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” will be released in theatres on Diwali next year.