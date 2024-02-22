Trisha files defamation suit against ex-AIADMK man Raju

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) Feb 22 (PTI) Actor Trisha Krishnan announced on Thursday that she has filed a defamation suit against former AIADMK functionary A V Raju, seeking an unmentioned amount as compensation for causing mental agony.

The actor has given Raju four days to comply with the notice as well as to tender an unconditional apology within 24 hours. She has also insisted that he publish the apology in reputed English and Tamil dailies (one each) that have a circulation of more than 5 lakh copies a day.

Raju, who was sacked from the AIADMK for violating party rules, had made slanderous claims against the actor during a press meet. The video clip and articles relating to that were later published in various media platforms as well as news outlets.

Krishnan shared the statement issued by her advocates Nithyaesh and Vaibhav on social media platform X.

The statement listed five links of reports published on various platforms, including X, of the derogatory statements made by Raju that she would like taken down at the earliest.

The actor also asked Raju to cease and desist from publishing in any format any other slanderous statements involving her.

If Raju fails to comply with any of her demands, she would start legal proceedings against him, she said.