Jennifer Lawrence Quentin Tarantino

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence recalled how she missed being part of Quentin Tarantino's film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as trolls thought she wasn't "pretty enough" to essay the role of late actor Sharon Tate.

Released in 2019, the film featured a star-studded cast, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Sydney Sweeney, among others. The film went on to become a major commercial and critically acclaimed film and grossed over USD 377 million at box office worldwide.

The 35-year-old actor said she was approached for the film by the filmmaker. "And then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate...And then they didn’t," she said at Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Her role eventually went to "Barbie" actor Margot Robbie.

"I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I’m pretty sure that happened. Or he just was never considering me for the part, and the internet just like went out of their way to call me ugly," Lawrence added.

The film revolved around a fading TV actor, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), and his stunt double/best friend, Cliff Booth (Pitt), navigating a rapidly changing Hollywood in 1969, set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders.

Tate was murdered in 1969. Having been a part of films such as "Valley of the Dolls" (1967), "The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967)" and "12 + 1" in 1969, the actor was at the peak of her career when she was killed.