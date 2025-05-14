True couture doesn't need stage: Gaurav Gupta after Halle Berry skips his gown due to new Cannes rule

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) We remain proud of the vision we created together, says celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta after Cannes jury member Halle Berry had to pass over wearing his gown at the film gala's opening ceremony due to updated dress code regulations.

At the opening presser of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, Berry said she was supposed to wear a dress designed by Gupta but couldn't opt for it because "the train is too big".

The festival updated its dress policy on the eve of its 2025 edition, stating "nudity" and "voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train" are prohibited on the red carpet.

Gupta said his teams had been working closely with Berry and her stylist to bring "a special moment to life at Cannes".

"While the gown couldn't be worn due to updated regulations around long trains, we remain proud of the vision we created together. True couture doesn't always need a stage; sometimes, just the intention is enough to ignite the imagination," Gupta told PTI when reached out for a comment on Berry skipping to wear his designs.

The designer also shared a video clip of Berry's comments on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"I had an amazing dress to wear tonight by Gupta, and I cannot wear it because the train is too big. Of course, I'm going to follow the rules," Berry can be heard saying in the reel.

Gupta has previously designed Cannes looks for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mindy Kaling, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Last week, he dressed Bollywood actor Kiara Advani for her Met Gala debut. PTI RDS RB