True genius: President Murmu, PM Modi, other leaders condole Zakir Hussain's death

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Cutting across the party lines, leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and said he will be remembered as a "true genius" who mesmerised generations of music lovers across the world.

Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, USA, due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73.

President Murmu said the passing away of Hussain was a "great loss" to the world of music. She conveyed her deepest condolences to his family members and countless admirers.

"He was known for his extraordinary creativity and inventiveness. He mesmerised generations of music lovers across the world.

"He was a bridge between the musical traditions of India and the West. I had the privilege of conferring the Padma Vibhushan upon him," she wrote in a post on X.

Condoling the tabla maestro's demise, Vice President Dhankhar said Hussain's "unparalleled artistry" will continue to resonate in people's hearts forever.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of veteran tabla maestro Padma Vibhushan, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji," he said in a post on X.

"A renowned tabla legend who took Indian classical music to the global stage, Zakir Hussain Ji leaves behind a rich legacy and an indelible imprint on Bharat's cultural landscape. His unparalleled artistry will continue to resonate in our hearts forever," Dhankhar added.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday paid tributes to the iconic tabla player, saying he will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music.

Expressing grief at his death, Modi said he brought tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity, Modi said.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the prime minister wrote on X.

Expressing grief over Hussain's demise, Home Minister Amit Shah said the "musical genius" crafted masterpieces that transcended the borders of language and culture by evoking the emotions behind rhythms.

"A rhythm fell silent today. Pained by the demise of the tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain," he said in a post on X.

"Blessed with musical genius, Hussain crafted masterpieces that transcended the borders of language and culture by evoking the emotions behind rhythms. His music will remain as a thread that unites humanity," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Hussain's death is an "irreparable loss" for the world of art and music.

He said Hussain made playing tabla his way of life and brought prestige to Indian music across the world.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain, who left an indelible mark on the world of classical music… My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of grief," Singh said in a post on X.

Condoling Hussain's death, BJP president J P Nadda said the legendary tabla maestro’s legacy will continue to echo in people's hearts through his "timeless music".

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain," he wrote on X.

Renowned globally for his exceptional talent and profound contributions to Indian classical and world music, his artistry touched countless hearts, Nadda, also a Union minister, said.

"Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to echo in our hearts through his timeless music," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Hussain's death is a "great loss" for the music world.

"The news of the demise of the great tabla player Ustad Zakir Hussain is extremely sad. My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of grief," he said in a post on X.

"Ustad Zakir Hussain has left behind such a legacy of his art, which will always remain alive in our memories," Gandhi said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in the passing away of tabla exponent Hussain, India and the world has lost a musical genius, and a cultural ambassador who bridged borders and generations with his mesmerising rhythms.

"The Padma Vibhushan tabla maestro and percussionist gloriously took forward the legacy of his father with exceptional performances and collaborations. His numerous national and international honours are a testament to this," he said in a post on X.

"Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers across the world," Kharge said.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the country has lost a "great artist" with Hussain's death.

"Today Zakir Hussain is not amongst us. We pay tribute to him. We remember him. We have lost a great artist of the country," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described Hussain as "one of the greatest tabla players of all times" and said his death was a huge loss for the nation and his millions of admirers across the world.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the renowned maestro and one of the greatest tabla players of all times," the TMC chief said in a post on X.

"I convey my sincere condolences to the family, fraternity and followers of the great artist," she added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS