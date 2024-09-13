Truly humbling: Diljit Dosanjh on response to Dil-Luminati India Tour ticket sales

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh says he is "overwhelmed" with the response towards his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, which became the highest grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets.

Dosanjh, who has become a global singing sensation and currently on his international music tour, assured that the upcoming concerts will bring "an experience like no other".

"I’m honestly overwhelmed. The love, the energy, it’s truly humbling! I’m so grateful to everyone who managed to get a ticket. Trust me, this is going to be an experience like no other," Dosanjh, 40, said in a statement.

"And for those who missed out, don’t worry... There may be some good news. Punjabi aa gaye oye, and I promise to make it worth the wait! See you all very soon," he said.

The Dil-Luminati tour is being organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India and tickets to the tour were sold within minutes of going live on ticketing platforms.

Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effect Studios, said the tour is a game-changer for Indian musicians.

"The love and enthusiasm we’ve seen from fans are beyond anything we could have imagined. Diljit has set a new gold standard for Indian artists on tour... Diljit has not only broken records but has also raised the bar for Indian artists." Vikram Mehra, managing director, Saregama India Ltd, said the response to the Dil-Luminati tour has been phenomenal.

"Having collaborated on over 35 shows with him worldwide, it's exhilarating to witness his evolution into one of the finest artists globally. It's truly incredible to witness him scale these new heights,” he said.

Dil-Luminati India Tour will begin on October 26 with Dosanjh's performance in New Delhi, followed by performances across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata and other cities. It will conclude with a show in Guwahati on December 29.

Zomato Live is the ticketing partner for the shows and the makers are planning to add more cities to the tour given the demand.