Truly iconic: Karan Aujla after Asha Bhosle performs 'Tauba Tauba' at Dubai concert

New Delhi: Punjabi singer Karan Aujla says he feels blessed after "the living goddess of music" Asha Bhosle performed his superhit song "Tauba Tauba" at her concert in Dubai over the weekend.

Earlier this year, Aujla made headlines with the chartbuster featuring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in the movie "Bad Newz".

Reels of fans trying to copy the complicated hookstep of "Tauba Tauba", choreographed by Bosco Martis, also dominated social media platforms in 2024.

On Monday morning, videos of 91-year-old Bhosle singing the song and also shaking a leg to the beats at her Dubai concert on Sunday went viral on the Internet.

"I wrote it at 27, she sang it at 91 better than me," Aujla wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Aujla posted a clip of the music icon grooving to "Tauba Tauba" on his Instagram Stories and expressed his admiration for Bhosle.

"@asha.bhosle ji, the living Goddess of music, Just performed tauba tauba. a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments. A melody made by someone who doesn't play any instrument," he wrote.

The singer said the song has received a lot of recognition from the fans but it was "iconic" to see Bhosle perform the number.

"This moment is truly iconic and one I will never forget. I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together," he wrote.

In her over eight-decade career, Bhosle is known for lending her voice to melodies across genres, including "Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh", "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko", "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", "Ye Chand Sa Roshan Chehra", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", and "Le Gayi Le Gayi".

Aujla on Sunday performed in Jaipur as part of his "It Was All A Dream" tour. He will next have a concert in Ahmedabad on December 31.