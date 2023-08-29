Truly made in heaven for me: Mona Singh on standout role in Prime Video series

New Delhi: "Mona, let's make Bulbul extraordinary". These were director-creator Zoya Akhtar’s words to Mona Singh before they began shooting for “Made in Heaven 2” and the role of the “gutsy feminist and a strong mother” became just that, says the actor.

Bulbul Johari, a no-nonsense accountant tasked with managing a flailing wedding planning agency, is married to an inscrutable businessman played by Vijay Raaz. Through the seven episodes of the second season of “Made in Heaven”, Bulbul goes from being viewed as loud and brash to a woman who is deeply empathetic and fearless.

"All I had to do was to internalise the script and make Bulbul extraordinary. And that's what Zoya also told me, 'Mona, let's us make Bulbul extraordinary'. I can never forget it. I am so glad that Bulbul stood out... It was truly made in heaven for me," Mona told PTI in an interview.

The series, co-created by Akhtar and Reema Kagti, debuted earlier this month on Prime Video.

The actor, still remembered for her portrayal of Jassi in the popular television series "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi", said she had an inkling Bulbul would stand out because she was written beautifully.

Mona said she was offered the role during the 2021 lockdown when she was in Goa and was instantly "blown away" by what she read in the script.

"I am a big fan of season one. When you see such shows, as an actor, you always wish, 'why am I not there?' I knew this character was going to stand out. She is a shrewd businesswoman, gutsy... a feminist and a strong mother. It is a dream role for any actor," Mona said.

Bulbul is an onion peel of a character, whose layers keep coming off as the series progresses. What stands out the most in the series is her equation with her husband, Mr Johari.

A scene showing the husband and wife, who faced abuse in her previous marriage, complimenting each other randomly seems to have also won the internet's heart with fans sharing the clip and commenting on the respect the couple have in their marriage.

Mona recalled in detail how that came about.

"The scene about the video call with Vijay Raaz, where he says, 'Suno, sunder to bahut Lag rahi ho', was shot in France. Zoya was shooting and she asked me, 'What is it that you want to do?' I said, 'Shall I just give him a flying kiss?' She is like, 'Haan haan kar de, kar de'. I was just being Bulbul," she said.

The actor, also known for her role in "3 Idiots'' and “Laal Singh Chaddha”, said the love pouring in for the Joharis is also a learning about how equality in marriage matters.

"Women are often suppressed. They are often told what to do, what not to do and they are not even included in decision making and here is a man who is giving full power to Bulbul, giving her wings to fly. He is such a great character and I think every man should learn something from Mr johari," she said.

As someone who has been a part of the industry for two decades, Mona said her desire to try out "new things" is undiminished and streaming platforms have opened the world for actors like her in a big way.

The actor said she had a dream launch with her debut "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi", a Sony Entertainment show that ran from 2003 to 2006 and was an instant hit.

The show, the Indian version of Colombian drama "Yo soy Betty, la fea", also featured Apurva Agnihotri, Rakshanda Khan, Parmeet Sethi and Gaurav Gera.

Bulbul's popularity is somewhat similar to what Mona experienced with Jassi. The actor, the daughter of an Army officer, said she can only see a "spectacular journey" when she looks back.

"It has been 20 years, I started working in 2003. My parents told me, 'You will move to Mumbai when you get something concrete'. I used to travel from Pune to Mumbai to audition everyday in a local bus and wait for calls. Then Jassi happened, overnight stardom... I got that right dream launch at that time'," she said.

Has the popularity of Bulbul translated into more offers? The actor said it is too soon to gauge the impact but the response from fellow colleagues and filmmakers has been encouraging.

"There are so many stories to explore, so many stories to tell. It is the best time for actors and women like me because now you are not asked to just fill in the gaps, you are cast for a solid role.

A woman can be grey, she can be positive, she can be anything. I'm so glad that all the shades are coming out on OTT," she said.