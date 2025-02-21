Video: White House staff welcomes FBI director Kash Patel's appointment in Bollywood style

New York: Newly-confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel got a Bollywood-style welcome from an aide of US President Donald Trump, who shared a morphed video of him dancing to the song “Malhari” from the film “Bajirao Mastani”.

Patel, 44, was confirmed on Thursday by a narrow vote in the Republican-led Senate, 51 to 49, and becomes the first Indian-American to lead the country’s premier law enforcement agency.

Following his confirmation, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted on X an edited video of the song Malhari from the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie.

In the video, Patel's face is superimposed on Singh's, who is seen performing a victory dance.

"Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel!" said Scavino said, who served as director of social media and deputy chief of staff for communications during the first Trump administration.

Congratulations to the new Director of the FBI, @Kash_Patel!

In November last year, Trump named Scavino as his pick for the White House deputy chief of staff.

After his confirmation, Patel posted on X," I am honoured to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support."

I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support.



The FBI has a storied legacy—from the "G-Men" to safeguarding our nation in the wake of…

In his new position, Patel will lead a mammoth organisation with more than 30,000 employees, hundreds of offices nationwide and a sprawling mandate to investigate cases involving national security, terrorism and violent crimes.

He replaces Christopher Wray, who Trump picked in 2017.