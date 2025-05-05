Trump imposing 100% tariff on imported films may encourage Hollywood to move out of US: Shekhar Kapur

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday criticised American President Donald Trump for threatening a 100 percent tariff on films imported to the US, saying the move could backfire and instead push Hollywood filmmakers to leave the country.

In a post Sunday night on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he has authorised the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to slap a 100 per cent tariff "on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands".

Kapur, known for films such as "Mr India", the "Elizabeth" franchise starring Cate Blanchett and "What's Love Got to Do with It?", said over "75% of box office" of Hollywood films comes from outside the US.

"And significant part of the budget of those films are spent outside the US. President Trump’s imposition of 100% tarif on all films imported into the US may encourage Hollywood to move outside the US! Quite the opposite of what he intended. #Hollywood #tarrif #DonaldTrump #tarrifonfilm (sic)" the director wrote on X.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap simply shared Trump's comments on his Instagram Stories without comment.

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death," Trump wrote, complaining that other countries "are offering all sorts of incentives to draw" filmmakers and studios away from the US.

"This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" he added in his post.