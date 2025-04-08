'Trust me, one last time': Tom Cruise promises as he embarks on new journey in 'M:I - The Final Reckoning' trailer

New Delhi: Tom Cruise is back as the indispensable spy Ethan Hunt in the official trailer of the upcoming "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", asking both his team members and fans to trust him "one last time".

The 62-year-old Hollywood action icon, who has become synonymous with death-defying stunts through his one-man espionage thriller film franchise, shared the new promotional material from the eighth "Mission: Impossible" movie on X.

"Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025," Cruise wrote on Monday.

Every choice, every mission, has all led to this. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025. pic.twitter.com/iqnyJGkWRD — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) April 7, 2025

The 2.17-minute trailer opens with Cruise in action and closes with his emotional dialogue: "I need you to trust me, one last time".

Filmmaker Christopher McQuarry, who has been associated with "Mission: Impossible" movies since 2015's "Rogue Nation", is returning to direct.

"The countdown to cinema’s most anticipated movie begins as Paramount Pictures India unveils the explosive trailer of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' — the biggest action film of the year, and a moment that marks the culmination of an era. "Featuring Tom Cruise in his iconic role as Ethan Hunt, this chapter promises not only edge-of-the-seat thrills but also a deeply emotional journey that brings decades of legacy to a full circle," according to a press release.

The trailer lifts off from where the last film, "Mission: Impossible - The Dead Reckoning", ended with Cruise's Hunt in pursuit of dealing with Entity, a self-aware rogue AI that threatens the very existence of humans.

Flashes from Hunt's previous "impossible" missions come and go as several of the spy's detractors are gauging whether or not to involve Hunt in the new war against AI, before one of them accepts that "if we want to bring back the world from the brink, we have to deal with him. Should he choose to accept."

At one point in the trailer, Hunt declares: "Smart people on every side are panicking." What follows is Cruise's Hunt doing what he does best: performing never-seen-before action sequences on earth whether it is taking a plunge in deep waters or hanging upside down from a flying aircraft with the signature "Mission: Impossible" theme playing in the background.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices. This was your calling. Your destiny. I have no regrets. Neither should you," says Hunt's old MIF friend and tech wiz Luther Stickell, played by Ving Rhames.

The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O’Brian and Tramell Tillman.

Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is a Tom Cruise production. It will be released in Indian cinemas on May 23 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in IMAX.