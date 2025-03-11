'Tu Yaa Main' featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav to release in 2026

New Delhi: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav-starrer "Tu Yaa Main" is set to release in February 2026.

Kapoor, who has recently wrapped shooting for "Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan" alongside Vikrant Massey, shared a post on her Instagram handle featuring the teaser of her upcoming project with Gourav.

The teaser features both the actors as content creators. It begins with Gourav jumping in the lake to create a video, until he finds Kapoor beside him claiming she is more popular. But the conversation doesn't last long as Gourav is taken away by the crocodile while Kapoor is left alone, screaming helplessly.

Sharing the post she wrote, "Love. Terror. And a collab gone very, very wrong. Who’s more excited for this one #TuYaaMain ? #LikeShareSurvive #Valentines2026 @cypplofficial @aanandlrai @gouravadarsh @shanayakapoor02 @bejoynambiar #HimanshuSharma @abzeebandekar." Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, "Tu Yaa Main" is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow.