'Tu Yaa Main' gave me confidence I didn't have: Shanaya Kapoor

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor penned a note on social media as she shared a series of pictures from her latest film "Tu Yaa Main" and said the project came to her when she didn't have much confidence.

Kapoor's "Tu Yaa Main" released in theatres on February 13. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film also features Adarsh Gourav alongside Kapoor.

The actor, who made her debut with "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan" in 2025, uploaded pictures from the film on her Instagram handle on Monday. She thanked the entire crew and said the film gave her confidence.

"'Tu Yaa Main' came into my life at a time when I really didn’t have the most confidence in myself.. and it gave me that.. and everything more. 'Tu Yaa Main' is now in theatres and Avani is out there surviving crocodiles. She taught me so much...I still have a long journey of learning this art… so getting to work with @bejoynambiar & @aanandlrai‘s slightly unhinged...@bejoynambiar sir thank you for bringing AVANI to life.. for believing in me and pushing me to be the best version of myself.. I’m forever grateful to have gotten the chance to be directed by YOU! Love u sir," she wrote.

"The entire cast and crew.. heres to the crazy nights that turned into beautiful mornings. We did this. We’re here and I’m so thankful for everyone’s support and kindness. This was a wild ride. The end of a campaign full of green outfits and toys See you at the next one Bacchi," she added.

The film revolves around social media influencers portrayed by Kapoor and Gourav, whose romantic getaway takes a deadly turn when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

It is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali.