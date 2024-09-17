'Tumbbad' re-release: Sohum Shah's horror film earns Rs 9 crore in four days

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) In its second innings at the domestic box office, actor-producer Sohum Shah's "Tumbbad" has raked in Rs 9.03 crore net in four days.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by the actor under his banner Sohum Shah Films, the atmospheric horror drama received critical acclaim when it released in theatres on October 12, 2018.

It was re-released in theatres on Friday on popular demands from fans.

The film earned Rs 1.65 crore on day one, followed by Rs 2.65 crore on the second day and Rs 3.04 crore on day three.

In a post on Instagram, the actor's production banner Sohum Shah Films said the movie raised Rs 1.69 crore on Monday, taking the total to Rs 9.03 crore.

"Monday was magical! Our week is off to a bigger and better start! We are thrilled and so humbled by all the love pouring in from the audience," the banner posted.

If the film keeps up the momentum, it is likely to surpass its previous box office figure of Rs 12 crore.

Set in a Maharashtra village, “Tumbbad” explores Vinayak Rao's (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

In an interview with PTI last week, Shah said "Tumbbad" didn't reach viewers "properly" when it was released in 2018.

"Whenever I post something on Instagram or Twitter, there are only two kinds of comments -- 'When are you making 'Tumbbad 2?' or 'Why are you not re-releasing the movie in theatres?' People want to see 'Tumbbad' on the big screen. They have given me a lot of love and I want to give them another opportunity to watch this movie in theatres," he had said.

Last week, Shah also announced a sequel to "Tumbbad", a long-standing demand from the film's loyal fanbase.