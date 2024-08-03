TV actor Sana Makbul wins Big Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Sana Maqbul, known for her show "Vish", became the winner of the third season of "Bigg Boss" OTT, beating friend Naezy.

Show host and Bollywood star Anil Kapoor presented the trophy, prize money of over 25 Lakh to Makbul on Friday night.

The show, which began on June 21, saw rapper Naezy emerge as the first runner-up, while actor Ranvir Shorey ended up in the third spot.

TV actor Sai Ketan Rao, known for serial “Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali”, finished on the fourth place in audience vote, whereas Youtuber Kritika, who is known mostly for being second wife to another contestant Armaan Malik, ended up in the fifth spot.

“I would like to share this moment with him (Naezy). In this journey, he was the only guy who believed in me. From day one, Naezy told me, 'You have the strength'. And I definitely have strength," Makbul told Kapoor after she was declared the winner.

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor promoting her upcoming film “Stree 2” along with co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Contestant Armaan Malik, who entered the house with his two wives created quite a stir. Malik also got involved in a slap incident with Youtuber Vishal Pandey. Actor Shorey and Makbul stayed in the news for their constant arguments.

Chandrika Dixit, who became famous for her Vada Pav stall in Delhi, Youtuber Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Sultaan, Payal Malik, professional boxer Neeraj Goyat, Tarot card reader Munisha Katwani, actor Paulomi Das and journalist Deepak Chourasia were also among the 17 participants of the third season.