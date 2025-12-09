TV actor Zeeshan Khan escapes unhurt in car accident in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) Television actor and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan escaped unhurt when his car collided with another passenger vehicle in Mumbai when he was returning home from the gym, a police official said on Tuesday.

Khan's driver was behind the wheel when the accident took place in Versova on Monday night, he said.

According to the Versova police station official, the actor's vehicle collided with an oncoming car in which a senior citizen couple was travelling.

No one was injured though both vehicles suffered damage in the crash, he said.

The actor later visited a nearby police station to report about the accident, but no complaint has been filed yet, the official added. PTI ZA RSY