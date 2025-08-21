TV actors Gia Manek and Varunn Jain announce their marriage

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) TV actor Gia Manek, best known for her role as 'Gopi Bahu' in "Saath Nibhana Saathiya", has tied the knot with actor-boyfriend Varunn Jain.

The two actors shared the news on their respective Instagram pages along with pictures from the wedding.

"With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart," they captioned the post.

The duo added that what began as friendship has now blossomed into a marriage and they are "grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special." "Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn," the note added.

Manek and Jain shared screen space in the 2021 show "Tera Mera Saath Rahe", a follow up show to "Saath Nibhana Saathiya".

Manek was last seen in the ZEE5 film "Kaam Chalu Hai" with Rajpal Yadav in 2024. Jain is best known for featuring in shows like "Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha" and "Diya Aur Baati Hum". PTI SMR RB RB