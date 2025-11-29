TV no longer values experienced actors, says Manav Gohil recalling career lull

Mumbai: Manav Gohil, best known for featuring in popular daily soaps like "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kkusum”, says television industry has changed dramatically since the early 2000s when storytellers would never compromise on content.

The 51-year-old actor recalled a four-year lull beginning in 2008, during which he stepped away from television to pursue films. It was a move that proved far more challenging than expected.

"It was very difficult for TV actors to get through films but I got a big project. I was the lead of a film by (director) Dharmesh Darshan, it was a very promising film. So I had my reasons. They asked me to quit TV and so I did. But it got shelved,” Gohil told PTI in an interview.

He said when things didn’t work out and he decided to return to television; the industry had changed drastically.

The actor came to a stark realisation that the TV industry needed actors who would charge less money, there was no demand for experienced artists or those who were passionate about acting.

“When I came back, TV wasn't essentially standing with arms wide open, it had moved on because of a lot of influx of new actors. Also, that was the time when the machinery started, like when we did daily soaps with Ekta Kapoor, they were also machineries, but they never compromised on content. We've reshot episodes because Ekta has not liked it, and it was a common affair,” he said.

“But they wanted actors who would charge them Rs. 10,000, have one set, have the same drapes and just add drama and the camera acts for them, a lot of gimmicks started on TV, and it took over the craft,” he added.

Even though he was “desperate” for work, Gohil said he chose to remain patient and decided to not accept any role for the sake of visibility or financial stability.

The lull phase turned out to be a lesson in resilience, he added.

“For actors, it is important to know that these patches will come and sustaining through them joyfully is the only choice. Unless, you’ve the option to switch to other stuff, which is also fine.

"But I thought I was best at acting within my given range of things that I could do. Fortunately, Channel V’s ‘The Buddy Project’ happened and then one thing led to another,” the actor, who went on to appear in shows like “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev”, “Yam Hain Hum”, “Tenali Rama”, “Kaamnaa”, and the latest show, “Binddii”, said.

In “Binddii”, Gohil portrays the negative role as Dayanand Pathak, a don who aspires to become a politician.

“I feel encouraged when people do anti-casting. So, when somebody casts me as a negative, I feel, 'If they are confident, let's see', and then I take it up as a challenge. The challenge is of not making it a cliched character,” said the actor.

Gohil is determined to keep alive the fire and volatility that drive him and now hopes to create meaningful work for himself.

“I’m seeking not to lose the volatility of the actor that I am, that fire in my belly, that I can continue like this for 25 more years, at least. So, I hope I’ve the hunger that you have as an actor to do different things, to create value in everything that I do,” he said.

The actor has an exciting lineup of projects, including the much-awaited action thriller film “Dhurandhar”, fronted by Ranveer Singh, and an OTT show.

“I've been fortunate as I’m getting to explore a lot of things across mediums. I'm working on a film, I've got an OTT (show), I've done regional films, and I'm doing TV. It feels there's nothing extraordinary about me as an actor and yet I’m blessed that there are people who want to work with me,” the actor said.