TV star Karan Veer Mehra wins 'Big Boss 18' defeating Vivian Dsena; check prize money

Mumbai: Popular television actor Karan Veer Mehra beat rival Vivian Dsena to lift the "Big Boss 18" trophy here at a ceremony, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Show host Salman presented the trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh to Mehra on late Sunday night.

Mehra, known for his roles in shows such as "Shanno Ki Shaadi", "Virrudh", "Amrit Manthan", "TV Biwi Aur Main" and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14”, credited his family and fans for supporting him.

"I would like to give credit to a lot of people starting from my family -- my mom, my sister, her children, my-brother-in-law and my dad. It is my dad’s birthday today. And the Big Boss audience who watched the show and supported me," Mehra told PTI after his win.

Asked how he plans to spend the winning amount, the actor said, "I will support the education of the kids of my staff." Mehra hoped that his stint on the show will help him get more work outside.

“I will not shy away from asking for work from producers,” he added.

The season 18 of the show, which kickstarted on October 6, last year, saw Dsena, also a popular face on television, emerge as the first runner-up.

Dsena said he is not disheartened by losing the trophy to Mehra as he won many hearts during his stint on the show that requires contestants to be holed up in a special house for three months without much contact from the world outside.

“I'm a positive person and look forward to the positive aspects of life. I always say this but whatever happens, happens for the best. I've got so much love from people. They made me reach the top two, and I was one of the contending champions for the trophy. So I think that's enough of an achievement.”

YouTuber Rajal Dalal, a controversial fitness influencer, ended up in the third spot while the fourth and fifth places were won by TV actor Avinash Singh and North East contestant Chum Darang, respectively.

The grand finale also saw Bollywood star Aamir Khan promote his elder son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film "Loveyapa", also starring Khushi Kapoor.

Actors Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik, politician Tajindar Bagga, were also amongst the participants on the show.