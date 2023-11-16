TVF, Girliyapa team up with Kanika Dhillon for new project

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Content studio The Viral Fever (TVF) and Girliyapa, a women-centric online channel, on Thursday announced a partnership with screenwriter Kanika Dhillon for a new property.

The project will centre on working mothers. It will star Dhillon and Rannvijay Singha.

Girliyapa shared the update on its official Instagram page.

"TVF & Girliyapa proudly partners with the ace writer-filmmaker Kanika Dhillon to create a new property on the life & times of Working Mothers, featuring the incredible cast Kanika Dhillon herself & Rannvijay Singha & amazing team of Girliyapa (sic)" the post read.

Dhillon is known for films such as "Manmarziyaan" and "Haseen Dillruba". Her next release is "Dunki" and "Do Patti", which also marks her production debut. PTI RDS RDS RDS