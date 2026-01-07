TVK chief Vijay starrer ''Jana Nayagan'' release postponed, says production house

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) The release of the much awaited TVK chief Vijay starrer multi lingual film "Jana Nayagan" has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, producer of the big budget movie announced on Wednesday.

Production house KVN Productions said it understood the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding the film Jana Nayagan.

However, "it is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control." The production house said in a statement that the decision of postponement has not been an easy one.

"The new release date will be announced at the earliest." KVN Productions requested patience and love from people and said: "Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team." The Madras High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the CBFC to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to "Jana Nayagan," speculated to be the top star's final film.

Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party, has announced contesting the coming Assembly polls in the state, due in March-April. PTI VGN VGN SA