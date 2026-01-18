Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar celebrate 25th wedding anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) "Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains", wrote Twinkle Khanna as she celebrated her wedding anniversary with Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle shared a video of herself and Akshay as both went paragliding, on her Instagram handle on Saturday. "The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar," she wrote.

The duo tied the knot on January 17 in Mumbai. They have two children, son Aarav, 23, and daughter Nitara, 13.

Akshay also penned a note on his Instagram handle and quipped how veteran actor and his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia warned him on his wedding. "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that'," he wrote.

"25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," he added. PTI ATR ATR ATR