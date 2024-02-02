Two British Indian musicians in Royal Philharmonic Society Awards shortlist

London, Feb 2 (PTI) Two promising British Indian musicians are among 19 individual performers and composers shortlisted for this year's prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) Awards in the UK.

Billed by The Sunday Times as the "biggest night in UK classical music", the awards shine a light on brilliant musical individuals, groups, and initiatives inspiring communities nationwide.

Alpesh Chauhan, Music Director of Birmingham Opera Company has been nominated in the Conductor category, and sitar player Jasdeep Singh Degun is in the Instrumentalist Award and the Large-Scale Composition Award categories.

"Of the 19 individual performers and composers shortlisted, 42 per cent represent the global majority, including cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Music Director of Birmingham Opera Company Alpesh Chauhan, and sitar player Jasdeep Singh Degun. A number of the nominated organisations also celebrate diversity including Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective and Olympias Music Foundation," the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS) said in a press release on January 30.

"Very surreal to announce that I’ve been nominated for two @RoyalPhilSoc Awards! For ‘Best Instrumentalist’ and ‘Large Scale Composition’. I am very thankful to my teacher Ustad Dharambir Singh and to the numerous individuals and organisations that have supported me over the years," Degun said in a post on X.

The RPS Awards will take place at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester on March 5 with tickets priced between ten to 25 pounds.

The awards recognise musicians and initiatives serving and inspiring audiences and communities across the UK.

The RPS is a registered charity supporting and championing artists. Its 2024 Awards have nominated over 30 artists across 12 award categories.