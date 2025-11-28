'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' becomes Prime Video's most watched unscripted original series

Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle", the talk show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol, has emerged as the most watched unscripted series on Prime Video.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the talk show featured some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, and more, during the regular season, and topped it with a special episode featuring cricket World Cup champions Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma.

In its debut season the talk show emerged as a breakout hit, reaching over 93% of the pincodes in India, a release said here.

"The overwhelming response to Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is a testament to the refreshing new perspective it has brought to talk shows, making it Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted series to date,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

"What sets the show apart is our phenomenal pairing of hosts, who have been unabashedly candid, unapologetic and unfiltered. Their effortless chemistry with each other and with the celebrity guests sparked nationwide discussions, spotlighted strong and diverse points of view making it a truly buzzy show.” Twinkle Khanna said the show, in essence, is about friends coming together in a safe space that feels like home where they can be their natural selves, speak their minds, and reminisce about stories that would otherwise live only in their memories. "The revelations and candor are the heartbeat of our show, and it’s extremely heartening to see it reach audiences in every corner, garnering attention and love, and igniting conversations around the viewpoints expressed on the show,” she added.

Kajol it was a welcome change for her as for most of her career, she has been the one being interviewed.

"Sitting on the other side of the couch for Two Much felt wonderfully refreshing, especially with Twinkle as the co-host, who is genuinely one of the funniest and sharpest women I know. It was super special to have the guests bring their unfiltered energy, letting the world into sides of themselves they rarely show,” added Kajol “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" became a phenomenon because it delivered the one thing audiences crave today—unfiltered and witty conversations, said Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India.

"From the moment Kajol and Twinkle came together, we knew their dynamics would spark something special, but the scale of the buzz and the cultural conversation it created exceeded every expectation. Partnering with Prime Video amplified that energy—together, we delivered their most-watched unscripted series, truly binge-worthy and impossible to ignore," Jain said.