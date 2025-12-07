Tyla arrives to Mumbai ahead of concert

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Grammy-winning singer Tyla was spotted exiting Mumbai airport as she arrived to the city ahead of her concert, which will also mark her debut in India.

The 23-year-old musician, whose credits include popular tracks such as "Chanel", "Water", and "SHAKE AH", will perform in Mumbai today at the Indian Sneaker Festival 2025, taking place at the sprawling MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

As she landed in the city, many videos have surfaced on the internet on Sunday, featuring her exiting the airport. The singer kept her airport look simple as she wore an off-shoulder white t-shirt complemented with black bottoms.

She also waved at her fans and posed for the pictures before leaving.

Tyla's debut single, "Getting Late," released in 2019. Her breakthrough came with her viral 2023 hit "Water".

She got her Grammy for the inaugural Best African Music Performance category for the same song. PTI ATR ATR ATR