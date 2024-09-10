Tyrese Gibson arrested for failure to pay child support

Los Angeles, Sep 10 (PTI) Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson was arrested after failing to pay child support money to his ex-wife Samantha Lee.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise star, who was later released in Georgia, was held in contempt of court after a hearing where he was ordered to pay upwards of USD 73,000 to his former partner by a judge to avoid jail time, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor had appeared in Fulton County Superior Court on Monday for the latest hearing in his ongoing battle with Lee, with whom he shares a daughter, Soraya.

Gibson was ordered to pay USD 10,690 a month in child support in April 2023.

After judge Kevin Farmer held him in contempt over his non-payment, Gibson was seen being handcuffed in court and then removed by a bailiff.

Earlier, Farmer had given an opportunity to the 45-year-old actor to avoid jail time if he pays USD 73,525.73 within 48 hours. This included USD 7,500 in legal fees paid by Lee.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Gibson had implied that his arrest might be imminent, while criticising Farmer and the family court system.

“Samantha’s lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer (collusion)," Gibson wrote in the now-deleted post.

“It’s pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I’ve worked my a** off since I was 14 years old to get here. #FamilyLawCourts are the WORST TOWARDS FATHERS (sic)," he wrote.

Gibson and Lee were married in 2017 and their daughter Soraya was born in October 2018. In December 2020, the couple announced their separation. PTI RB RB RB