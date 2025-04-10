Tyriq Withers joins the cast of 'Reminders of Him'

Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) Actor Tyriq Withers is set to star alongside Maika Monroe in a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2022 novel "Reminders of Him".

The 26-year-old actor, known for "Atlanta" and "Tell Me Lies", will feature in the project directed by Vanessa Caswill, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

"Reminders of Him" revolves around Kenna Rowan, who returns to town after serving a five-year jail term, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. However, things go the other way, making it difficult for her to make things how they were before.

It sold over 5 million copies domestically and another 6.5 million copies globally.

Hoover, Lauren Levine and Gina Matthews are producing the upcoming film.

Withers will next star in the psychological horror film "Him". He will also feature in "I Know What You Did Last Summer".