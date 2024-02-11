UB40's legendary singer Ali Campbell to perform in Delhi on Feb 16

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The nostalgia of '80s and '90s is in the air as Ali Campbell, the lead voice behind the iconic band UB40, is set to perform in the national capital on February 16.

The Delhi concert, a joint initiative of Eva Live, Hungama Digital Entertainment and Ten Events & Entertainment, is a part of Campbell's 'Relive Tour' across the world. It will be held at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (Yashobhoomi), Dwarka.

With a career spanning decades, Campbell, who continues to be a force in the reggae and pop genres, has sung chartbusting hits including "Red Red Wine", "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love with You", "Don't Break My Heart", "Purple Rain", "Kingston Town" and "I Got You Babe".

"For Ali Campbell fans who have grooved to his music all through the 80s and 90s as well as those who have followed legendary musicians and give them this once a lifetime experience.

"Delhi as a city offers a vast variety of audiences especially those who appreciate classics and finer tastes in all aspects of life! We promise to deliver Ali Campbell to the city of Heart, Delhi amidst a specially crafted experience," said Deepak Choudhary, co-organiser and founder of Eva Live LLP, in a statement.

The event, touted to be a journey through the golden era of reggae and pop, will feature a curated setlist featuring UB40's greatest hits as well as other chart-topping favourites from the era.

Besides Delhi, the concert will also travel to Mumbai on February 17.

Tickets for the event are available on Paytm Insider.