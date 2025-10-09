UK PM Keir Starmer listens to ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam’ from 'DDLJ'

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Yash Raj Films on Thursday posted a video of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer listening to the iconic song "Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam" from the blockbuster film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (DDLJ) during his recent visit to the studio's office here.

Starmer, who is on a two-day visit to the country, visited the iconic studio on Wednesday where he met some of India’s most influential film producers, including Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Ritesh Sidhwani from Excel Entertainment, Akshaye Widhani from YRF.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, YRF shared a short clip wherein Starmer is seen sitting in a recording studio and listening to the unforgettable tune of "Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam".

The track, which was picturised on superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the 1995 movie, was sung by Kumar Sanu and the late melody queen Lata Mangeshkar.“The UK & YRF’s relationship go back a long way and we were thrilled to make the PM listen to the iconic 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) as the Bollywood blockbuster celebrates its 30th anniversary,” the caption read. The blockbuster, which featured Kajol as Simran and Shah Rukh as Raj, redefined the idea of Bollywood romance. It marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and was produced by his filmmaker-father Yash Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.

“DDLJ”, which was prominently shot in the UK, tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians raised abroad who fall in love during a European vacation, but must navigate traditional Indian values to be together.

On Wedneday, YRF announced that three of its upcoming films will be made in the UK, beginning 2026.