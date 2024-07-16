'Ulajh' trailer starring starring Janhvi Kapoor and Gulshan Devaiah is out

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Actor Janhavi Kapoor plays a young diplomat caught in the web of spying in "Ulajh", whose trailer released on Tuesday.

Also starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, trailer of the Sudhanshu Saria-directed film begins with questions around Kapoor's character, who is presented as a diplomat who has to battle nepotism accusations for landing a job in Indian embassy in London.

"This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries," Kapoor said in a statement.

Saria, who in the past has directed films like "Sanaa", "Loev", said his film explores the conundrum of choices and setting the story "in the high stakes world of international diplomacy" made it more exciting.

"Directing this spectacular cast, led by Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan has been a privilege and they have all brought remarkable depth to their characters and elevated the narrative. I can't wait to see audiences go on this thrill-ride loaded with twists and turns." Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures who has backed the movie, said, "Ulajh offers audiences a captivating blend of suspense and drama under Sudhanshu's direction. We believe Janhvi has given one of her career-best performances." Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi round off the cast of "Ulajh" which is slated to release on August 2.