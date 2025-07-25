Ullu, ALTT among 25 apps banned over obscene content; check full list

New Delhi: In a significant crackdown on obscenity in digital entertainment, the Indian government has banned 25 OTT platforms and their corresponding mobile applications, including popular names like Ullu, ALTT, Desiflix, and Big Shots, for allegedly hosting and distributing soft pornographic content.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) issued the order following detailed inputs from various investigative agencies. It said the move is aimed at curbing the dissemination of content deemed sexually explicit and violative of Indian legal and cultural standards.

The list of banned applications also includes Prime Play, Hunters, Dream Films, Rangeen, and NeonX VIP. These platforms have frequently drawn criticism for publishing erotic and semi-pornographic web series marketed as adult entertainment.

Here's the full list of apps banned over obscene content:

Sr. No. App name Website 1 ALTT https://altt.co.in 2 ULLU https://landing.ullu.app 3 Big Shots App https://bigshots.co.in 4 Desiflix https://desiflix.beer 5 Boomex https://boomex.app 6 Navarasa Lite https://navarasaworld.com 7 Gulab App https://gulabapp.com 8 Kangan App https://kangan.app 9 Bull App https://bullapp.in 10 Jalva App https://jalva.app 11 Wow Entertainment https://wowentertainment.in 12 Look Entertainment https://lookentertainment.app 13 Hit Prime https://hitprime.in 14 Feneo https://feneo.vip 15 ShowX https://showx.app 16 Sol Talkies https://soltalkies.in 17 Adda TV https://addatv.app 18 HotX VIP https://hotx.vip 19 Hulchal App https://hulchal.co.in 20 MoodX https://bit.ly/moodxxvip 21 NeonX VIP https://neonxvip.in 22 ShowHit https://showhit.app 23 Fugi https://fugi.app 24 Mojflix https://mojflix.com 25 Triflicks https://triflicks.in

The ministry order issued to the internet service providers to ban these apps said several of these platforms allegedly continued to bypass norms related to content certification and age-gating despite repeated advisories and the establishment of a self-regulatory framework under the IT Rules, 2021.

According to the ministry, the platforms in question were primarily accessed via mobile apps, which were freely available on third-party app stores and, in some cases, promoted aggressively on social media. The ban includes both the mobile applications and the associated websites.

The government invoked emergency powers under the Information Technology Act to take down these apps and block access to their platforms.

Besides Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act, 2000, the ministry has also invoked Section 294 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The action comes in response to growing public concern about the easy accessibility of sexually explicit material to minors and its potential social impact.

The banned platforms have yet to respond publicly, and it remains to be seen whether they will challenge the order or seek legal recourse.