Ullu App removes Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest' after controversy

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan's reality show "House Arrest" has been pulled down from streaming platform Ullu after the snowballing controversy over its sexually explicit content.

A search for the show "House Arrest" on the Ullu App, often described as an adult platform, yielded no results on Friday.

This comes after a short video clip from the show sparked outrage online. Khan in the clip is seen putting pressure on women contestants to perform intimate and inappropriate acts on camera. The conversation appears to make some of the participants uncomfortable with its probing, personal questions bordering on the vulgar.

On Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Khan, a former "Bigg Boss" contestant, after taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy and expressed strong condemnation over its content.

The duo have been asked to appear before it on May 9.

"House Arrest", which started streaming on Ullu App from April 11, has been described as an uncensored version of captive reality series like "Bigg Boss" and "Lock Upp".