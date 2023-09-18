Umesh Shukla's family entertainer 'Aankh Micholi' to release on October 27

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Filmmaker Umesh Shukla's upcoming directorial venture "Aankh Micholi" will hit the theatres on October 27, the makers said on Monday.

A Sony Pictures project, the family entertainer stars Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

Set around an Indian wedding, the film showcases the madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans which will take the audiences on a joyous journey of laughter, drama, and emotions, the makers said in a press note.

Shukla, known for directing "Oh My God" and "102 Not Out", said "Aankh Micholi" is a fun film that families will enjoy watching together.

“We’ve given our heart and soul to this film and the fact that we see it coming to theatres is the biggest blessing and joy any filmmaker can have. It’s a fun film that families can enjoy and watch together and we hope it gets the desired love from them. I would love to see everyone smiling," the director said in a statement.

"Aankh Micholi" is written by Jitendra Parmar and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, and Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios.