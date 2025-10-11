UNAIDS releases ‘Ghotul’ to spark dialogue on gender and equality among adolescents

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Marking the 'International Day of the Girl Child', UNAIDS has released “Ghotul”, a short film inspired by indigenous Gond traditions that reimagines conversations around gender, sexuality, and equality among adolescents.

Directed by Shashanka ‘Bob’ Chaturvedi, the 12-minute film draws from the Gond Muria tradition of 'ghotuls' -- communal learning spaces where elders guide adolescents through open discussions about love, intimacy, and responsibility.

Far from being taboo, these practices embody egalitarian values that promote dignity, awareness, and mutual respect.

“By knowing the facts and educating young people about their sexual health, we can help them feel safe and stay safe,” said UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima.

It is written by author and gender practitioner Shruti Johri, conceptualised by advertising executive Swati Bhattacharya, and shot by award-winning cinematographer Tassaduq Hussain, known for "Omkara" and "Kaminey". The film features Indira Tiwari of "Serious Men" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi" fame, alongside emerging actor Puja Kulay.

According to UNAIDS, every year 21 million girls around the world become pregnant -- 11 million of them in India alone -- while globally, about 4,000 adolescent girls are infected with HIV each week.

“Silence often does more harm than speech. 'Ghotul' is about breaking that silence, it is an invitation to reimagine a world where our daughters are not guarded like clay pots but guided like rivers, free to choose, to love, and to live without shame," Johri said in a statement.

The film has been endorsed by leading filmmakers and producers, including Oscar-winning poducer Guneet Monga and noted director Aswiny Iyer Tiwari.

While Monga described it as “storytelling with courage, compassion, and cultural depth,” Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari said the film “will spark conversations that our society has long silenced".

“Few films dare to enter the fragile space of love, desire, and agency with such dignity. 'Ghotul' reminds us that indigenous traditions once placed equality at the centre of adolescence. It gives voice to girls, while also celebrating softer masculinities in boys," added Monga. PTI MG RB RB