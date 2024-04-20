‘Undekhi’ season three to release on SonyLIV in May

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Streaming platform SonyLIV has announced that the third season of their popular show “Undekhi” will premiere on May 10.

Advertisment

The thriller series features Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh, among others. It is directed by Ashish R Shukla.

The streamer on Friday unveiled the trailer of “Undekhi” and announced the release date of the upcoming season.

Set in Manali, “Undekhi” revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice.

Advertisment

Bhattacharya plays the role of the police officer and Chhaya as a man who will do anything to hamper the investigation.

“As the Atwal family unleashes chaos, grappling with family politics and confronting their concealed past becomes a massive challenge. Thrilling encounters, a battle for ultimate supremacy, and long-buried mysteries resurfacing to haunt them, this season promises to showcase an electrifying fight for power amidst a relentless force of revenge,” read the official synopsis.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, “Undekhi” also stars Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh and Ayn Zoya. PTI KKP RB RB