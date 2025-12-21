Unni Mukundan starts shooting for 'Maa Vande'

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The makers of "Maa Vande", a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring Malayalam star Unni Mukundan, have commenced the shooting of the film.

The film is a powerful biographical drama that celebrates Indian soil, a mother’s will, and the unyielding determination that forged the destiny of a nation, according to a press release.

The makers shared the news with a post on their official X handle on Saturday. The video post featured the glimpses of the pooja ceremony as the shoot of the film started.

"#MaaVande now rolling! A New chapter unfolds to tell the story of the man who forged the destiny of a nation," read the caption.

The film was first announced on Modi’s birthday in September.

Backed by Veer Reddy M under the Silver Cast Creations banner, "Maa Vande" is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kranthi Kumar CH.

It draws from real-life incidents, weaving together the personal and political facets of Modi’s life with authenticity, dignity, and scale. PTI ATR ATR