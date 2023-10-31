UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends special screening of Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday watched "Tejas", a film starring Kangana Ranaut, here.

The special screening of the action thriller film, directed by Sarvesh Mewara, was held at the city's Lokbhavan Auditorium.

Ranaut shared a series of pictures from the film's screening on her official X page.

"Today hosted a screening of #tejas a film based on a soldier / Martyr's life for honourable Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji. As you can see in the first picture Maharaj ji couldn't hold back his tears in the last monologue of Tejas," the actor captioned her post on the microblogging site.

In a separate post, Ranaut said Pushkar Singh Dhami, the chief minister of Uttarakhand, also attended the show of "Tejas" in Lucknow.

Before the release of "Tejas" last week, the actor also hosted a special screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as many Indian Air Force officers in Delhi.

"Tejas" stars Ranaut in the titular role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. PTI RDS RDS RDS