UP govt declares 'Godaan', film on cow protection, tax-free

Lucknow, Feb 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared Hindi feature film "Godaan", which centres on cow protection and conservation, tax-free in the state.

According to a press statement, the film, produced and directed by Vinod Chaudhary, was released in theatres nationwide on Friday. The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to amplify the message of cow protection and encourage a scientific perspective on 'Panchagavya' among the masses, it said.

"The tax exemption will lead to lower ticket prices, enabling a larger audience to watch the film and connect with the seriousness of cow conservation," a government spokesperson said.

The move aligns with the state government's zero-tolerance policy against cow slaughter and smuggling. Since assuming office, Adityanath has overseen the establishment of over 7,500 cow shelters and the protection of more than 12 lakh destitute cattle. District-level committees, led by DMs and SSPs, have also been formed to ensure effective implementation of these welfare measures.

The two-hour film highlights the religious, social and practical importance of the cow in Indian culture. Earlier on January 31, filmmaker Vinod Chaudhary had met the chief minister in Lucknow to launch the film's poster and trailer, citing UP's administrative efforts as a key inspiration for the project. PTI CDN KSS KSS