UP's Film City set to host first shoot with 'Mom 2'

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The Film City being developed in Noida is set to host its maiden film shoot with the upcoming Hindi film 'Mom 2', officials said on Thursday.

As per an official press statement, preliminary preparations for the shoot have begun with land mapping underway at the project site. Officials said the shooting set is expected to be ready within about 20 days after the mapping exercise, following which filming is likely to commence by the end of February or early March.

The International Film City is being developed by Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited, a joint venture between filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group.

The company has signed an agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), and work on the first phase has gathered pace after approval of the layout plan.

"After land mapping, the shooting set will be prepared within around 20 days, enabling film-related activities to begin," Bayview Bhutani Film City project general manager Rajeev Arora said.

Formal inauguration of the project by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely in the coming months, he said.

The decision to shoot the sequel to Boney Kapoor-produced Mom (2017) in Uttar Pradesh reflects growing confidence of the film industry in the state's film infrastructure, officials said.

The Film City is being developed in Sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway, close to the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

The project aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a national and international hub for films, OTT platforms and web series, offering modern infrastructure, strong connectivity and world-class facilities, the statement said.