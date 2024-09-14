Usha Uthup releases video song in solidarity with stir against rape-murder of doc

Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) Indian pop icon Usha Uthup has released a video song in solidarity with the movement against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The around 5-minute-long video song 'Jaago Re' is a rendition of 'Jaago Mohan Pyaare...' but in the context of the stir in the West Bengal capital.

In the video, the 76-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee, along with a few other women, are seen holding placards demanding justice for the victim, asking people to wake up to social evils like crimes against women.

The video contains extensive visuals of the movement of common people and doctors over the incident that has been rocking Kolkata for the last one month.

Uthup's music video was preceded by 'Aar Kabe' song by Arijit Singh, a tribute to the victim doctor and every other woman who has been subjected to abuse, with a call to end every such atrocity in the land where Goddess Durga is worshipped.

A woman post-graduate trainee was found raped and murdered at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata on August 9, triggering a massive protest by doctors and common people.

Uthup, who had on several occasions in the past expressed her solidarity with the cause of women, could not be contacted for comments.