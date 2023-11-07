Utkarsh Sharma of 'Gadar 2' to star in 'Journey'

Mumbai: "Gadar 2" actor Utkarsh Sharma has found his next feature project in "Journey".

The actor will star alongside veteran actor Nana Patekar in the film, which will start shooting in Varanasi soon, the makers said on Tuesday in a press release.

"I'm genuinely thrilled that my new journey has begun, and the film itself is titled 'Journey'. This script has been in the works for a few years, and it has evolved beautifully. The story is not just close to my heart but also resonates with the essence of every Indian.

"I'm confident that they will enjoy this beautiful journey, and as we embark on this adventure today, I humbly seek their blessings and love. That's all I could ask for. We are setting off on our journey, and I hope the audience joins us on this exciting ride," Sharma said in a statement.

The actor most recently starred in Sunny Deol-led "Gadar 2", a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha".

In the 2023 film, directed by his filmmaker-father Anil Sharma, Sharma played the role of Charanjeet "Jeete" Singh, the son of Deol's Tara Singh.