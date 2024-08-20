Uttam Singh, K S Chithra to receive Lata Mangeshkar Award

Indore, Aug 20 (PTI) Renowned musician Uttam Singh and playback singer K S Chithra will receive the National Lata Mangeshkar Award of the Madhya Pradesh government at a function here on September 28, an official said on Tuesday.

The state culture department gives the award on Mangeshkar's birth anniversary every year.

Jayant Bhise, director of the Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy, said that Uttam Singh will receive the Mangeshkar award for 2022, while Chithra will receive it for 2023.

For the first time, the award ceremony will take place at an auditorium built by the state government in Mangeshkar's memory.

The legendary playback singer was born in Indore on September 28, 1929, and died in Mumbai on February 6, 2022.

The award, instituted in 1984, aims to encourage artistic excellence in the field of light music. It carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

Naushad, Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle are among its past recipients. PTI HWP ADU KRK